Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $488.54 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

