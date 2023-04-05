Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,734,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

