Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

