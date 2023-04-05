Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
SCHD opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
