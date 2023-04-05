Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.