Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 3%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Arco Platform

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

