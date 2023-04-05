Ardor Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $97.13 million and $7.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

