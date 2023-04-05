Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 936,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

