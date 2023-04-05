Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1,663.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 261,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

