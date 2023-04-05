Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 128,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,206,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Arhaus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile



Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

