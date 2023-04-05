Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
