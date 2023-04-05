Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.