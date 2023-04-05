ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

ASML stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $662.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,824. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.