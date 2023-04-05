Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.6 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

