AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,821.18

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £108.21 ($134.39) and traded as high as £112.82 ($140.11). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £112.70 ($139.97), with a volume of 1,548,244 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($161.45) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £135 ($167.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.85 ($147.60).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is £108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of £179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,780.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 162.80 ($2.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,976.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

