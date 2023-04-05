Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 84,140 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.