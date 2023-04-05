Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

TSE AI traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.05. 39,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.23. The company has a market cap of C$523.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

