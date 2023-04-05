AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

