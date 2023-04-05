Audius Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Audius has a market cap of $282.22 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

