Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 4.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 860,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,486,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 567,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

