AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 47,239 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AN stock traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $131.33. 502,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in AutoNation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

