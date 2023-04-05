AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,826 shares of company stock worth $104,290,420 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AZO stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,501.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,459.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,408.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

