Avalanche Price Tops $17.96 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.96 or 0.00063686 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and $220.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,182,363 coins and its circulating supply is 326,119,643 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

