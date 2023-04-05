AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Barclays reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

