AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading 3% Higher

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.39. 204,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 144,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

