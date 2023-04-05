Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00030287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $989.90 million and approximately $47.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,188.26 or 1.00001909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.55645185 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $42,213,424.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.