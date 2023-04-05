Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.55 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00029902 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $990.95 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,608.47 or 1.00094140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.25038246 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $40,915,656.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.