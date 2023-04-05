Axie Infinity Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.53 or 0.00030059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $988.61 million and approximately $45.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.55645185 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $42,213,424.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

