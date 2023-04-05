Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $337.19

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.19 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.66). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 371.20 ($4.61), with a volume of 1,250,213 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 337.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 728.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 74,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.63), for a total value of £277,515.73 ($344,654.41). Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

