Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,189 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.29. 1,044,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

