Ballast Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. 5,890,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

