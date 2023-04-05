Ballast Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,200. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $188.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.