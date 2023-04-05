Ballast Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 2,378,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,184. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

