Ballast Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. 6,716,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973,857. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.