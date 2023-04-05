Ballast Inc. Sells 124 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,126. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

