Ballast Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.41. 2,210,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

