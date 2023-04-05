Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.07

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 4031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Bank First Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $722.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.
Bank First Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank First
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
