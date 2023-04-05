Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 401,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,654. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

