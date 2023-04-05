Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 1,008 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1,614.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 8.8 %

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. 2,098,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $243.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

