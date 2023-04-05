Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.89. 2,979,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

