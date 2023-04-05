Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 8,469,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,928,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

