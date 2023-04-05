Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,622 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $118.95. 821,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,907. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

