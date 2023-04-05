Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 190 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $221.26. The company had a trading volume of 447,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,586. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

