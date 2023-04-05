Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 9,243 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 362.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,795. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

