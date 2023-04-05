Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 11,354 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.55. 554,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $446.72.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

