Bank of America Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $42.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,151,000 after acquiring an additional 718,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

