Bank of America Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.40

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Laurentian decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.49.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NGD remained flat at C$1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 848,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,895. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.040315 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

