Bank of Montreal Can Buys 29,174 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

DHI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.