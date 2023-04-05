Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.49% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 324,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

