Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 359,877 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Envestnet by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 326,487 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 45.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,966 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,133,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 117,244 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,164. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

