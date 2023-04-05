Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,941.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 153,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.70. 424,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

